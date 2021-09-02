Northamptonshire roundabout closed this weekend likely to cause delays

Play video

The roundabout where the A45 and A6 meet near Rushden Lakes is partially closing this weekend for improvement work.

Drivers in Northamptonshire are being told to allow for extra time as delays are expected.

National Highways (formerly Highways England) are redesigning the area to ‘ease congestion’.

They are calling the new layout a ‘half hamburger’ roundabout, with a road taking the A6 bypass approach and the A5028 away from the main A45 dual carriageway.

From Monday people will be able to travel along the new A45 central carriageway through the roundabout.

Lights and signals are being installed and the road is being resurfaced as well.

The south half of the roundabout will be closed from 8pm on Friday (3 September) until 5am on Monday (6 September).

This weekend closure will enable us to carry out the work needed to open up the half hamburger roundabout to traffic. We are working with the local authority, police and Rushden Lakes to reduce congestion in the area during the closure but it is important that drivers do stick to the clearly signed diversion route to keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible. Dean Holloway, National Highways Project Manager

The pedestrian crossing will not be in use until later this month and people are being advised to continue to use the free 24/7 shuttle bus.