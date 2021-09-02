Police hunt two women after pensioner's bag is stolen in Bury St Edmunds

Police say a woman in her 80s had her bag stolen in Marks and Spencers in Bury St Edmunds.

It happened at approximately 12:15 on Friday 27 August in the Buttermarket.

The victim was shopping with her husband in the clothes section when she discovered her bag, containing cash, bank cards and keys, missing from a compartment in her walker.

Police would like to trace two women who were seen near the couple around the time of the theft.

The first suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins in height, aged in her late 20s to early 30s, with dark hair and wearing a long, gold, sleeveless puffer jacket with jeans and black shoes.

The second is described as white, of similar age and height, with dark hair and wearing a black gilet with a white, long-sleeved top underneath, blue jeans and black trainers.

A short time later, at approximately 12:25pm, a woman matching the description of the second suspect, and wearing a pink scarf over her head, tried to withdraw cash from the victim’s accounts at the Shell Garage ATM in Newmarket Road. No cash was withdrawn.

The suspect left the scene in a red Mercedes.