RNLI to honour Duke of Edinburgh with new Norfolk lifeboat
A lifeboat named in honour of The Duke of Edinburgh will be based in Norfolk from 2022.
Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, had a long-standing connection with the RNLI, having joined its council in 1972.
The life-saving charity said the decision to name the Shannon class boat Duke of Edinburgh aimed to celebrate the Royal Navy commander's "commitment to maritime services and lifetime support to Her Majesty the Queen".
Chief Executive Mark Dowie said the RNLI already had plans in place to honour the Duke next year - but altered them following his death.
"We had hoped to make The Duke of Edinburgh's long service and support for the maritime sector by naming a lifeboat in his honour in his 100th year," he said.
"Very sadly the Duke passed away before His Royal Highness could see it happen, but we are delighted to pay tribute to his legacy in this way."
Exactly 71 years ago, the Queen's consort took command of HMS Magpie - his first sea-going command in the Royal Navy.
In a nod to that moment, Prince Philip's son, The Prince of Wales, attached a magpie-engraved plate to Duke of Edinburgh, which is being built in Poole, Dorset.
The boat will go into service in late 2022 at Wells-Next-The-Sea.
Chris Hardy, Operations Manager at Wells, said: "Wells Lifeboat Station is immensely proud and honoured to have its new Shannon class lifeboat named Duke of Edinburgh. We are in no doubt that our new lifeboat will continue the vital work of saving lives at sea, which we know His Royal Highness was so passionate about throughout his lifelong maritimeassociation."