RNLI to honour Duke of Edinburgh with new Norfolk lifeboat

A lifeboat named in honour of The Duke of Edinburgh will be based in Norfolk from 2022.

Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, had a long-standing connection with the RNLI, having joined its council in 1972.

The life-saving charity said the decision to name the Shannon class boat Duke of Edinburgh aimed to celebrate the Royal Navy commander's "commitment to maritime services and lifetime support to Her Majesty the Queen".

The RNLI lifeboat named Duke of Edinburgh is being built in Poole Credit: RNLI

Chief Executive Mark Dowie said the RNLI already had plans in place to honour the Duke next year - but altered them following his death.

"We had hoped to make The Duke of Edinburgh's long service and support for the maritime sector by naming a lifeboat in his honour in his 100th year," he said.

We heard that The Duke was pleased to learn of the plans to name a lifeboat after him and that it was going to be serving a community so close to Sandringham. Mark Dowie, RNLI Chief Executive

"Very sadly the Duke passed away before His Royal Highness could see it happen, but we are delighted to pay tribute to his legacy in this way."

Exactly 71 years ago, the Queen's consort took command of HMS Magpie - his first sea-going command in the Royal Navy.

In a nod to that moment, Prince Philip's son, The Prince of Wales, attached a magpie-engraved plate to Duke of Edinburgh, which is being built in Poole, Dorset.

Prince Charlies attaches magpie plate to new Duke of Edinburgh lifeboat Credit: RNLI

The boat will go into service in late 2022 at Wells-Next-The-Sea.

Chris Hardy, Operations Manager at Wells, said: "Wells Lifeboat Station is immensely proud and honoured to have its new Shannon class lifeboat named Duke of Edinburgh. We are in no doubt that our new lifeboat will continue the vital work of saving lives at sea, which we know His Royal Highness was so passionate about throughout his lifelong maritimeassociation."