A funeral has been held for a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a mirror in a department store in Colchester.

Freddie Farrow suffered a head injury in Fenwick on Colchester High Street on July 27th and died in hospital on August 2nd.

An inquest heard the provisional cause of Freddie’s death was traumatic brain injury.

His funeral was held Colchester Crematorium.

Freddie Farrow and his mum Natasha. Credit: ITV News Anglia

During the service Freddie's mum Natasha said: "Freddie was such an amazing little boy. He was happy every day – always smiling and making me laugh. Freddie had so much love to give and he showed me this every day.

"We would both tell each other how much we loved each other, and then have a little kiss.

"Freddie would pick me daisies most days or whatever he could find, and give it to me. His love is endless and I am so lost without him now he is not here.

"I miss him so much; Freddie – you will always be with me wherever I go. Mummy and Freddie always went to the shops together because you always wanted to be with me.

"Freddie was such a clever boy especially at school with his maths. He was doing so well at school.

"I know I gave Freddie the best life he could ever have asked for. Freddie’s comfort was my hair and even when he sat next to me, he would hold onto my hair and twiddle it round my fingers. I will miss that so much.

"I could say so much more about Freddie, the speech would go on forever.

"Forever and always in my heart. Freddie will be missed but never forgotten and I will hold in my heart that beautiful smile of yours."