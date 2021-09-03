RAF squadrons compete in Rock Olympics at Suffolk air base

RAF squadrons and units from all over the country battled to be crowned champions at the Rock Olympics at RAF Honington in Suffolk.

It has been held at RAF Honington since 2012 - the home of RAF Force Protection, however, the contest began in Germany in the 70s.

Since its inception, it has had a sporting feel to it - RAF Regiment Squadrons in Germany would compete against each other for bragging rights.

This year, 10 teams competed, with the aim of fostering the warrior spirit and will to win.

They competed in:

Tug of war

Assault Course

Vehicle Pull

Stretcher Race

It's incredibly fierce. Every squadron brings a bunch of blokes with them and everybody's cheering for their own squadron. Everyone gets amongst it. It's so competitive it's unbelievable Cpl Andy Webster RAF HONINGTON

The Adrian McGuire Memorial Trophy is presented to the winners of the Rock Olympics.

The current holders are II Sqn RAF Regiment, who also won the last competition in 2019.