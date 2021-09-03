Teen who shot boy in face said he would ‘probably kill again’

Play video

A teenager who shot another boy in the face while walking to school in Kesgrave in Suffolk said he would 'probably kill again', a court has heard.

Ipswich Crown Court was told the 16-year-old defendant made the comments while in custody, weeks after the shooting.

The victim, who's 15, survived a double-barrelled shotgun being fired into his face. The victim's dad said the boy will “never have the life he was destined for”.

Police released a picture of the shotgun used in the attack earlier in the year. Credit: Suffolk Police

It was supposed to be the first day back from school since the first national lockdown, but on the 7 September last year the 16-year-old defendant shot the boy in Kesgrave.

He was found guilty of attempted murder earlier in the year.

The victim said, in a statement read to Ipswich Crown Court, that he had "tried to be a compassionate friend" to his attacker.

Judge Martyn Levett, reading from a pre-sentence report, said the defendant made comments during an activity at a secure unit.

During a game of Jenga, "as each brick was removed each young person was asked 'what will you do when you leave here?' "(The defendant's) response to this question was 'probably kill again'.

"Another young person then asked (the defendant) 'are you going to go for murder?'.

"Answer - 'I don't know, I don't know if he's dead'."

The judge said that a worker at the unit then told the young people they were not supposed to discuss their offences.

"One of the other questions asked was 'what would you like to do later in life?'," the judge said, reading from the report.

"(The defendant's) answer was 'I will probably be inside until I'm 40 and I would like to be famous for chemical warfare'."

The judge said he would consider whether the comments were "bravado" and asked for further evidence.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones QC, reading statements from medics, said the victim had more than a dozen operations under general anaesthetic, including one to remove a section of his skull to reduce pressure on his brain.

She said he now needs to be supervised whilst walking and that his injuries have had an ‘significant’ emotional impact on him.

The victim's mother described him as "a young man who had so much talent, who worked so hard during lockdown".

She said that "our world was shattered", describing his attacker as "evil, full of hatred".

The defendant said in evidence he wanted to "scare" the boy, who had caused him "humiliation and fear", and that he fired the gun unintentionally.

The sentencing hearing which was due to take place today (Friday 3 September) was adjourned to 24 September after the judge requested more information about the defendant.