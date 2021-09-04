Bin collections latest service to be hit by lack of HGV drivers

Immigration rules should be relaxed for HGV drivers to help ease disruption to bin collection services across the UK, some councils have said.

Three local authorities have written to the Home Secretary and Essex MP Priti Patel to express their concern about the "deficit" of staff in waste and recycling divisions across the country.

It comes following an apparent exodus of drivers from EU countries, who returned to the continent during the coronavirus pandemic and remained there.

The letter said councils are developing academies to train HGV drivers as well as trying to retain staff by offering extra pay.

It added: "We therefore believe that HGV drivers should be recognised as an important shortage occupation with a two-year derogation to the points-based immigration rules for trained HGV drivers - allowing councils, as well as others across the economy, sufficient access to a wider pool of drivers while we recruit and train the next generation of HGV drivers."

There is a huge backlog of drivers taking their HGV test Credit: Rui Vieira/PA

At least 18 councils across the UK are said to be experiencing similar delays. It comes as Basildon Council warned residents in Laindon, Essex, that pink sack rubbish collection had been suspended due to "operational issues".

Waste company Biffa said the effects of the national HGV driver shortage "have been widely felt" across the sector but it is "working hard to recruit new drivers".

FCC Environment, another waste management firm, said: "In the short-term in some areas, working in close agreement with our local authority partners, we have prioritised waste and recycling collections - enabling these to continue by temporarily suspending other services, such as garden waste collections, to allow us to reallocate drivers."

Empty shelves at a supermarket in Cambridge city centre. Credit: PA

It comes as supermarkets have been apologising to many customers because of gaps on the shelves brought about by a chronic lack of drivers. The Road Haulage Association estimates there is a shortage of more than 100,000 drivers in the UK

The Government has increased funding for apprentices to get more workers into the industry but want to ensure the UK is less reliant on overseas drivers.

A Local Government Association spokesperson said: "While most councils have been able to keep services running, some are having to reduce services such as green waste collection.

"These issues are partly due to the problems with a shortage of HGV drivers, which are affecting other parts of the economy as well."

The DVSA announced in August it is looking to recruit an extra 40 additional vocational driving examiners to help reduce lorry driver shortage.

It has also increased the number of vocational driving tests from 2,000 a week pre-pandemic to 3,000 by overtime and has allocated additional employees intotesting.