An investigation has begun to find the cause of a fire in a toilet block in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth.

It started at around 8.45pm on Friday 3rd September in the block on Quay Road near the King William IV Pub.

Fire crews spent more than an hour fighting the flames and thick smoke.

The blaze lit up the sky, attracting a number of onlookers.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.