Live music and lively fashion as Sundown Festival returns to Norfolk Showground

Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

Thousands of music fans have descended on the Norfolk Showground for Sundown Festival.

The event, which was cancelled last year due to Covid, is expected to draw 40,000 visitors across the weekend.

Customers had to provide proof of a double jab or a negative Covid test to get in.

Headlines include Rudimental, Example and Becky Hill.

London rappers The Manor ahead of their set at Sundown Festival. Credit: ITV News Anglia

London rappers The Manor played their first live gig since the start of the pandemic this afternoon.

After a difficult 18 months, they said it was a "huge buzz".

"We've been skint to be honest with you", said the band. "We've just been drinking in our kitchens.

"We've done a bit of studio work and we've been trying to write but there's not been much to inspire. It's day like this which inspire the songs.

"We write about parties so how do you write about parties when you're sitting in your kitchen?"

If a party was needed to inspire fresh material, a weekend at Sundown might just do the trick.