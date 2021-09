The M11 has been partly closed, after a lorry overturned at 4.30am on Saturday 4th September. It happened between J7 (Harlow) and J6 (M25). No one was seriously hurt, and no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The section of the motorway has now been reduced to 2 lanes, while police work to recover the vehicle.

It is likely to police will be at the scene for most of the day.