People asked to think before attending A&E at Norfolk hospital

The James Paget Hospital in Gorleston is appealing for people to think before they go to its Accident and Emergency department.

The hospital says it is facing unprecedented demand, both in A&E, and throughout the hospital in general.

People are being urged to use the 111 service or local pharmacies. Emergency Consultant Dr Jim Flatt has taken to social media to make the appeal.

I would ask you to please really think carefully whether or not you need to attend our emergency department and please do so only if you are facing a true emergency Dr Jim Flatt, Consultant

The appeal is being echoed by the NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which has said its emergency departments are exceptionally busy. It has urged patients to call 111 if their condition is not life-threatening.