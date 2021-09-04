Two 16-year-old girls questioned after man found unconscious in Stowmarket

A man’s recovering in hospital after being found unconscious in Stowmarket.

Police say they believe the man in his 40’s was involved in an argument with a group of teenagers in the area known as Big Park.

Two 16-year-old girls have been questioned about the incident. One was also arrested on suspicion of being in possession of Cannabis.

Both have been released under investigation.

The man was taken to Ipswich Hospital with a head injury and is in a stable condition.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and they’ve stepped up patrols in the area.