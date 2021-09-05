Four rescued after being cut off by the tide in north Norfolk

Lifeboat crews have issued a fresh reminder for people to check tide times after four people had to be rescued at Wells-next-the-Sea in north Norfolk.

Wells inshore lifeboat was launched after the stranded people were spotted by local fishermen who stood by and monitored the situation until the RNLI crew arrived.

The walkers were cut off from the beach on a disappearing spit of sand on the incoming tide.

The lifeboat RNLI crew took them back to the beach unhurt. People walking in the area are being reminded to make sure they check the tide times before they head off.