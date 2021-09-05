Hero's welcome for double gold-winning Paralympian

Play video

Watch our report by Stuart Leithes

Double gold winning Paralympic swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton has received a hero’s welcome as she returned to Northamptonshire this weekend.

People lined the streets outside her home in the village of Wollaston near Wellingborough to celebrate the 19 year old’s success, after her first Paralympics in Tokyo.

Maisie won gold in the women's SM6 200 metres medley. She then followed that up by winning the SB6 100 metres breaststroke, setting a new Paralympic record time.

She says she now has her sights set on the next Paralympics in Paris in 2024.