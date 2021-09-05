Region's fittest and fastest lifeguards battle it out on Lowestoft beach

Play video

Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

More than 100 lifesavers from across the region have been put through their paces in Lowestoft.

The regional beach lifeguard competition tested competitors with a series of races combining energy-sapping sand sprints with lung-busting battles with the swirling currents of the North Sea.

Races included combinations of paddling, swimming and running challenges. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Nick Ayers, the RNLI's regional Water Safety Lead, said the east was becoming a breeding ground for lifeguards.

He said: "There are some guys here who've been competing in Australia and New Zealand and they'll hope to go back and compete once the pandemic is done.

"This is the regional lifesaving competition that feeds into the national one and then they'll compete for their country and then hopefully at the World Lifesaving Championships.

"You've got these clubs producing the next future lifeguards and this atmosphere is just bettering their skills and creating faster future lifeguards."

Around 120 competitors, aged from eight to 62, lined up for today's races which were designed to test everything from paddling and swimming skills to response times.

Lifesaving clubs from north Norfolk, Mundesley and Waveney turned out in force.