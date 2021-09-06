15 year old boy sentenced for his part in Stevenage murder

A 15 year old boy has been sentenced to 5 years detention for his part in the killing of a Stevenage man in February.

Christopher Hewett, 31, from Stevenage, was hit with a baseball bat and stabbed in the chest during the attack onMeadow Way.

The 15 year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to five years afterhe was found guilty of manslaughter, but cleared of murder.

Last month, following the three-week trial at Luton Crown Court, Byron Pollock, 18, formerly of Meadow Way, was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 19 years after being found guilty of murder.

Ryan Lee, 20, of Wildwood Lane, Stevenage, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, having been found guilty of assisting offenders.

During the trial, the court had heard how Christopher and his cousin had been walking to his sister’s house when they passed a group of four young people.

The attack happened on Meadow Way in Stevenage Credit: ITV Anglia

After an altercation with the group, Chris Hewett had a scuffle with the 15 year old, who hit him with a baseball bat.

Pollock then approached the pair with a knife and stabbed Chris several times. He subsequently died from his injuries.

The court heard how Pollock admitted stabbing Christopher, saying he had only done so to help the 15 year old escape, and now regretted his actions.