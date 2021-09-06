Cautious approach from schools in the east as students heading back classroom

Play video

As children across the region return to the classroom, and covid restrictions are being eased, one of the region's headteachers said cautious optimism is needed.

Rules around mixing and social distancing have been relaxed, with bubbles no longer recommended, and face coverings are no longer being advised but could be requested if cases start to

But pupils are being encouraged to take regular lateral flow tests to help stop covid cases from spreading.

Many pupils like these at Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill have already taken lateral flow tests before returning to the classroom, to try and limit asymptomatic infections. Anyone who tests positive will be asked to self-isolate.

Wearing masks was really difficult, we weren't able to communicate non-verbally, you couldn't see smiles you couldn't see, read how people were feeling, what they were thinking so I'm really hopeful that - we'll see what happens - but I'm hopeful we're going to have a strong start and it's going to be a really great year. Vanessa Whitcombe Head Teacher, Castle Manor Academy

Samuel Whitbread Academy in Shefford year eleven students at the school are also expected to be the first to sit GCSE exams for two years.

The school is hoping that they will go ahead without Covid cases spiking.

A memorial garden will also be built for those from the school community who died from Covid.

The vice-principal says if there is an outbreak at the school, they have contingency measures

If that happened (an outbreak), we will revert to lots of the measures we had last academic year which does mean that we revert to bubbles for socialising, for eating etc, and it will also include compulsory mask wearing for everyone except for those medically exempt. Charlotte Linehan, Vice Principal, Samuel Whitbread Academy

Bubble closures, which saw thousands of students sent home, caused much misery last term, but it will be some time before we learn if the current measures are enough to control infection.