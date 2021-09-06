Essex Police is urging people to only dial 999 in a real emergency
It says it’s receiving a 'worrying' number of calls that aren't emergencies.
In the past six months, it’s had calls from a man in Southend who was complaining about being asked to leave a pub, a girl who said she couldn't find her way out of some stinging nettles, and a man who asked for a lift because he'd missed his bus.
It's reminding people that abuse of the service takes resources away from those who really need help.
Over the August bank holiday weekend, the team took a total of 3,176 calls through the emergency 999 line, 1,885 calls through 101, and logged a total of 4,463 incidents. The average answer time for a 999 call was 5.7 seconds.