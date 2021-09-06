Essex Police is urging people to only dial 999 in a real emergency.

It says it’s receiving a 'worrying' number of calls that aren't emergencies.

In the past six months, it’s had calls from a man in Southend who was complaining about being asked to leave a pub, a girl who said she couldn't find her way out of some stinging nettles, and a man who asked for a lift because he'd missed his bus.

It's reminding people that abuse of the service takes resources away from those who really need help.

People need to ask themselves whether their situation is truly an emergency and whether a police response is needed as quickly as possible. Recently we had a situation on the M11 where someone was asking for a police escort because they were late home for dinner. Do we really need to be directing officers and resources away from a domestic incident or a serious collision to come and help you? Ch Insp Ian Gennery, Essex Police

Over the August bank holiday weekend, the team took a total of 3,176 calls through the emergency 999 line, 1,885 calls through 101, and logged a total of 4,463 incidents. The average answer time for a 999 call was 5.7 seconds.