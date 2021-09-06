Harlow Council set to agree for more electric charging points to be installed

Harlow Council is set to agree to install electric charging points in car parks it owns around the town.

A report, which will go to this Thursday’s (9 September) Cabinet meeting, recommends that the council enters into a contract with BP Pulse for the supply of electric vehicle charge points.

With electric vehicle ownership rising quickly and to make it easier for Harlow residents to own an electric car, there needs to be a mixture of public, private and workplace charging points. As an owner of a number of car parks in the town, we can help provide those public points and we are hopeful that more locations can be identified in the future working with both residents and businesses. Cllr Alastair Gunn, portfolio holder for environment

The new charging points would be installed in the following pay and display car parks:

Town Park School Lane car park

Garden Terrace Road, Old Harlow

Minchin Road, The Stow

Tawneys Road, Bush Fair

Tilegate Road, Bush Fair

The Stow service bays

If agreed the installation of the points will meet one of the commitments made when Harlow councillors declared a climate change emergency in July 2019.

The report also states that more public charging points will encourage residents to move to no emission vehicles by 2050 which is part of the Government’s “Road to Net Zero” strategy.

14,000 Electric vehicles are estimated to be on the roads in Harlow by the year 2030.

The charge points would also be cost-neutral to the council with 75% of the funding being achieved through grants offered by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) and 25% being match funded by BP Pulse.

If the report is agreed an application to OZEV will be submitted to secure the rest of the funding. Cllr Alastair Gunn

It is also recommended that a working group is setup to look at the installation of charging points in residential estates and other locations across the town.

The installation of points in housing estates would be subject to consultation with residents.