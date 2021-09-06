Harlow Council set to agree for more electric charging points to be installed
Harlow Council is set to agree to install electric charging points in car parks it owns around the town.
A report, which will go to this Thursday’s (9 September) Cabinet meeting, recommends that the council enters into a contract with BP Pulse for the supply of electric vehicle charge points.
The new charging points would be installed in the following pay and display car parks:
Town Park School Lane car park
Garden Terrace Road, Old Harlow
Minchin Road, The Stow
Tawneys Road, Bush Fair
Tilegate Road, Bush Fair
The Stow service bays
If agreed the installation of the points will meet one of the commitments made when Harlow councillors declared a climate change emergency in July 2019.
The report also states that more public charging points will encourage residents to move to no emission vehicles by 2050 which is part of the Government’s “Road to Net Zero” strategy.
The charge points would also be cost-neutral to the council with 75% of the funding being achieved through grants offered by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) and 25% being match funded by BP Pulse.
It is also recommended that a working group is setup to look at the installation of charging points in residential estates and other locations across the town.
The installation of points in housing estates would be subject to consultation with residents.