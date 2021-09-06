The inquest into the death of 22 year-old Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, who was stabbed to death in Northamptonshire is to open on Wednesday.

Maddie's body was found by police at a property in Slate Drive, in Kettering on 27 August.

The body of Benjamin Green, 41, was also found at the same property, which he owned, and it was previously confirmed that the two had been in a relationship.

Police have said that Benjamin died from self-inflicted knife wounds.

The force said Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s death was being treated as murder and no-one else was being sought in connection with the incident.

Maddie's family previously paid tribute to her saying: "We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

"Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable.

"She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

"Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met.

"A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming.

"Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did."