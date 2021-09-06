Northamptonshire police issue warning over dangerous batch of Class A drugs

Northamptonshire Police has issued a warning after a potentially dangerous batch of cocaine and heroin has made its way into circulation in Kettering.

Police say the drugs are being cut with a hazardous substance and has been linked to at least 4 overdoses in the town.

In the past few days, Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service have attended a number of incidents in the town, in which the patient has required lifesaving intervention.

It is believed the very hazardous substance is possibly isotonitazene or fentanyl.

Whilst we would never advocate anyone taking drugs, the fact is that there are people in this county with drug addictions, and we want to warn them about a potentially lethal substance that may be in the drugs they are taking. If you are a drug user in Kettering, please be mindful of this cutting agent and please share this warning with other people too. Inspector Sebastian Greschner, Heroin and Crack Cocaine Action Regional Co-ordinator

Police say anyone with any information or concerns about drugs in their community should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.