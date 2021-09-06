Northamptonshire police issue warning over dangerous batch of Class A drugs
Northamptonshire Police has issued a warning after a potentially dangerous batch of cocaine and heroin has made its way into circulation in Kettering.
Police say the drugs are being cut with a hazardous substance and has been linked to at least 4 overdoses in the town.
In the past few days, Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service have attended a number of incidents in the town, in which the patient has required lifesaving intervention.
It is believed the very hazardous substance is possibly isotonitazene or fentanyl.
Police say anyone with any information or concerns about drugs in their community should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.