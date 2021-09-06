Police appeal for information as man stabbed in Luton

A man has been stabbed in Luton overnight.

He was found on Ash Road, just two streets away from Luton Town's stadium.

Two people were arrested and are being detained.

Bedfordshire police said the man was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Officers remained in the area during the early hours of the morning (Monday 6 September).

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the police by calling 101 (Ref: 430) or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.