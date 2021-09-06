Tribute to 'truly beautiful' wife after drunk-driver is sentenced for her death

A drink driver who killed a woman by colliding head on with her car while overtaking a tractor has been sentenced.

Liam Mansfield, 27, was driving his BMW on the A141 between Warboys and Chatteris at just after 10pm on 20 August last year when he decided to overtake the tractor.

But as he performed the manoeuvre, he mounted the offside grass verge, lost control and collided head on with a Volkswagen Polo.

The Polo was pushed backwards onto its roof. The driver, Stephanie Rivers, 33, of Coronation Avenue, Warboys, died at the scene. Her passenger, wife Debbie Rivers, suffered serious injuries but was able to call 999.

Officers arrived and Mansfield failed a roadside breath test, providing a reading of 75 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath – more than double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

An evidential sample of blood was taken later at the hospital and revealed 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, again above the legal limit of 80 microgrammes.

Officers also discovered a small amount of cannabis in the glovebox of Mansfield’s car, while further checks revealed he was disqualified from driving.

Investigations concluded Mansfield had been drinking at a nearby pub in Pidley, just a few miles from the collision scene, before getting behind the wheel. He had been in regular contact with his girlfriend throughout the day and the pair had discussed splitting up.

Mansfield, of Bottels Road, Warboys, denied the offer of a lift from his girlfriend, who thought he may be drunk. He left the pub at 9.56pm and was caught on CCTV.

After this he called his girlfriend via a handsfree device in the car, and the call was still active at the time of the crash.

A post-mortem concluded Mrs Rivers died as a result of blunt force trauma from the collision.

In a tribute at the time, her mother Patricia Rivers and sister Tracy Leaper said: “Steph was a kind, caring, beautiful, animal-loving daughter, wife, sister and auntie. She will be forever loved and truly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.”

A forensic collision investigation revealed Mansfield’s phone use and level of intoxication were significant factors in causing the fatal crash.

In interview, he told police he remembered being in the pub but didn’t remember anything else other than waking up in hospital.

He claimed he couldn’t remember drinking “that much” and admitted he could have got a lift home from family members.

Mansfield accepted his actions were dangerous and fell a long way below the standard of a competent and careful driver.

He admitted the cannabis was his, that he was a regular user and that he didn’t believe he was disqualified as his driving licence had been returned to him.

Mansfield later admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving while uninsured and possessing a class B drug.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court today (3 September) where he was handed six years in prison and disqualified from driving for eight years.

A victim personal statement by Stephanie’s wife, Debbie Rivers, was read out in court and said:

I do not want this statement to be full of hate. Hate is a wasteful emotion, and I do not want hate to destroy me more than I am already. Rebuilding your life alone takes so much effort, I do not have room in my life to hate. I do not hate you Liam. Debbie Rivers, Stephanie’s wife,

She continued: "I found out while I was in hospital that Steph, my best friend, my wife was gone forever. In that car I really believed she was just taking longer to wake up despite how much and how hard I tried to wake her with what little strength I had. Imagine lying immobile, injured, in pain, confused and then hear those words. Your wife has died, your dog is in the vets for emergency treatment, you yourself nearly died at more than one point that night and after, and now you must wait to see if the baby you both had been longing for was there. It is hard to imagine, even harder still to experience. How do you come to terms with the fact this is now your reality, your life has been stolen from you and what was given back was not what you wanted; having to learn to walk, feed yourself, wash yourself and toilet yourself again?

"You have left me helpless since the day our paths crossed. In my everyday life I, alongside Steph, was always the one helping others, caring professionally for residents who we were both very fond of and supporting our colleagues. Lying in my hospital bed and in my recovery months after, I held the burden of knowing they were alone grieving for Steph, worrying about me with my injuries, having to cope with us no longer being there and I could do nothing to help. Truthfully, they never recovered. Through shear determination I have returned to work after seven months. I have amended duties now; I can no longer perform the physical side of my role due to my arm and leg being held together with rods and bolts. Not to mention the embarrassment of my bowel incontinence and frequent urgency. Having a large part of your bowel removed due to the severity of the injury and internal bleeding has meant I do not have the respite to rely that I will not mess myself publicly.

"Where I was once a confident driver, I now question everything, every move other vehicles make. I am afraid it will happen again. Not an unreasonable fear considering that one night while driving home I found myself upside down struggling to breath, in the dark, cold and wet, my foot by my knee, my leg all floppy, hearing my dog crying and the terrifying silence from my wife despite my best attempts to wake her, the helplessness, not being able to tell the person on the 999 call anything other than crying for their help and telling them I don’t know what happened.

"It does not matter how safe our roads are, how much money is spent and what measures are put into place. No money or measures could compete with your decision. Your choice. Your journey now will be whatever the court decides. My journey is now carrying on, alone, a widow, not yet a mother, making room every day for the pain, uncertainty, fear, and loss.

"You never had the privilege of meeting Steph. This was your loss. Words truly are not enough to impress on you what a beautiful person Steph was and whatever I say, you will just think me biased, she was after all who I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with. We were inseparable, from the moment I met her I knew our lives paralleled; destined to create lives from our own. Your actions ripped that apart and have left a void so immense and extensive it feels as if the whole world could be sucked into it. Stephanie Rivers was a truly beautiful and generous person who would help any living being in any way she could and wanted nothing in return. Her love was pure and uncomplicated, just being in the same room as her would make you feel safe, happy and at peace. Sometimes it only takes the loss of one life for the World to feel empty and I, along with our family and friends will always be grateful for the difference that one life made."

This is another heartbreaking case which beggars belief. Mrs Rivers would still be alive had Mansfield not decided to get behind the wheel after drinking and perform the overtake that he did. “His driving was simply not good enough; he knew he had consumed alcohol but selfishly had no regard for the safety of others. Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit

“Drink driving is illegal, dangerous and truly ruins lives. People can help us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer for everyone by confidentially reporting others they suspect of driving while under the influence.”