Bedford landlords urged to offer their proprieties to house Afghan refugees

Councillors in Bedford are appealing for help from local landlords to house Afghan refugees.

Like other councils across the country, Bedford Borough Council is looking to resettle people who have been forced to flee from Afghanistan.

The council doesn't currently have any housing stock, so a plea has been issued to local landlords to offer their support.

There is a particular need for houses with three bedrooms or more to accommodate families.

Landlords can expect to receive market rent, and the properties must be ready to people to move into over the course of the next few weeks.

“I am proud that we were among the first local authorities in the country to respond to the Government’s original request in early June, to help with the relocation of Afghan nationals who had been employed by British forces in Afghanistan," Mayor Dave Hodgson said.

“Already eight Afghan nationals who have helped our country and would have been in danger if they stayed in Afghanistan as forces withdraw have been resettled in Bedford Borough and we expect more in the coming weeks.

“I know our Borough will open its arms to these people who have had to flee their country and their homes. We have already had so many offers of spare rooms in people’s houses and other support. With whole families expected to arrive there is an urgent need for whole properties."

Anyone who is interested in helping out, can e-mail the council: operationwelcome@bedford.gov.uk.