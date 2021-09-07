Norfolk Broads holidaymaker died after getting caught in boat propeller

A woman who was on holiday with her family on the Norfolk Broads died after she fell from a hire boat and was caught in the propeller.

The holidaymaker fell overboard from the aft deck of the 12.8 metre long motor cruiser Diamond Emblem 1 on August 19 last year, according to an interim report from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

The incident happened on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth.

"The hire boat's stern made hard contact with the embankment wall opposite the Great Yarmouth yacht station," the report said.

"She was caught in the propeller and fatally injured.

"At the time of the accident, the motor cruiser was being manoeuvred to stop and turn in the river.

"The family group had intended to moor up at the yacht station, but it was full."

Police at the scene on the River Bure in Norfolk after a woman fell into the water. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Norfolk Police said at the time that the woman was in her 30s and from London.

The MAIB said its investigation has considered "all aspects of the accident, including the causes and circumstances of the hard contact, the boat construction standards for prevention of persons falling overboard, the handling of large dual-control cruisers by hirers and the hire boat induction and handover process".

It said that a draft report is nearing completion.

In October 2020, the chief inspector of marine accidents urgently recommended the Association of Inland Navigation Authorities to make several amendments to the proposed hire boat code, the report said.

It said these were to "strengthen the requirements for the prevention of persons falling overboard, hire boat handover procedures and engine control system design".