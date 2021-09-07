Northamptonshire RSPCA seen 'worrying' rise in cats brought in
RSPCA staff in Northamptonshire say they have seen a worrying rise in the number of cats and kittens being brought in.
The branch is currently looking after 76 cats and has already re-homed 184 this year.
They say part of the problem is there aren't enough adopters willing to take them on.
Many of the cats being cared for have health problems which means they need to become well enough before they can be rehomed.
In a bid to spark interest for the cats in their care - the branch will be hosting a Facebook live virtual visit at their Hope Cattery on Wednesday 8 September at 6pm.
It will be a chance to see some of the cats who are available for rehoming and to speak to the staff at the branch about cat welfare.