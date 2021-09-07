Northamptonshire RSPCA seen 'worrying' rise in cats brought in

RSPCA staff in Northamptonshire say they have seen a worrying rise in the number of cats and kittens being brought in.

The branch is currently looking after 76 cats and has already re-homed 184 this year.

They say part of the problem is there aren't enough adopters willing to take them on.

2021 is proving to be our most difficult year when it comes to rehoming cats. We have been really concerned that over the last two months - and especially in August - that the number of potential adopters has almost dried up and even stopped. As a result of this demand all our foster spaces are full and we even have a waiting list for more wanting to come into our care. Michelle Billingham, cat adoptions coordinator

Many of the cats being cared for have health problems which means they need to become well enough before they can be rehomed.

We hope perhaps the reason people haven’t come forward lately is because of the school holidays and they are waiting until they are back in a routine before taking on a pet. But we also have a fear that there may have been a saturation of cats and kittens during lockdown and that people have bred more thinking they can sell them - and are now finding no one wants them. Michelle Billingham, cat adoptions coordinator

In a bid to spark interest for the cats in their care - the branch will be hosting a Facebook live virtual visit at their Hope Cattery on Wednesday 8 September at 6pm.

It will be a chance to see some of the cats who are available for rehoming and to speak to the staff at the branch about cat welfare.