Pair sentenced for animal welfare offences after 83 dogs found at traveller site

A man and a woman have been sentenced for animal welfare offences after 83 dogs were seized at a travellers site Ipswich.

Dogs of various breeds and ages were found by police at West Meadows on Saturday 20th March.

Stacy Humphrys, of West Meadows, was sentenced to 14 weeks’ imprisonment for breaching a disqualification from keeping animals.

He was given eight weeks’ imprisonment for welfare offences, to be served concurrently. He was also given a lifetime ban from keeping animals.

Maria Lee, of West Meadows, was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months for welfare offences. She was also given a five-year ban from keeping dogs.

Both Humphrys and Lee were ordered to each pay costs of £105 and a £128 victim surcharge.

66 dogs have been found new homes by the RSPCA

17 dogs have been returned where there was proof of legal ownership and no welfare concerns

0 dogs were identified as stolen

Some of the dogs had been kept in "unacceptable" conditions. Credit: Suffolk Police

Temporary Detective Superintendent Nicky Wallace, who led the investigation, said: "This was an extremely challenging investigation, given the number of dogs involved and the difficulties we faced in establishing ownership.

"I would like to thank our partners, especially the RSPCA for their cooperation and for the support from the public. The dogs which have been rehomed will now go on to have the chance of happier, healthier lives, where they will loved and cared for.

"We did everything we possibly could to establish the ownership of each of these dogs but in some cases, it was not possible. Where ownership was established and, there were no concerns highlighted, the dogs were returned to their owners.

"The conditions that some of these dogs were found in were clearly unacceptable, and the sentence handed to Humphrys and Lee today reflects this. Thankfully, these conditions are unique and rarely seen in Suffolk. I am grateful in conjunction with the RSPCA that many of the dogs now look forward to a new life in their forever homes."

Six people were arrested at the time following the operation.

Four other people – a 39-year-old man, a now aged 42-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man and a now aged 36-year-old woman – have now all been released and will face no further action.