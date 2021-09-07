Success of Tokyo Paralympics must provide new legacy for disability sport

Play video

Watch Donovan Blake's interview with Anne Wafula Strike

A former Paralympian from Harlow has said Team GB's success in Tokyo is a positive step towards making sport available to more people with disabilities.

Anne Wafula Strike is a former Team GB wheelchair racer who played a key role in advising our athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics.

She said: "We are actually a nation that supports sports and we are a nation that wants to make sure that people with disabilities are not just excluded, but they're included. The medal table just shows we're actually doing that. We need to continue doing it."

Anne Wafula Strike added that Tokyo had been particularly difficult for our Paralympics because of the disruption caused by the pandemic.

"The athletes have had to wait for five years - one year extra," said Wafula Strike. "And this must have played on their preparation, on their mental wellbeing, not knowing what is the right time to peak, how to change their training.

"There was very few training competitions, venues were closed down, so it was a really difficult and challenging time for everyone, but thank goodness the games took place."