Suffolk Gardens ranks in top five free attractions in country

Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds has been named as one of the top free attractions in the country.
It was named as the fifth most visited site in a survey by Visit England and is the only attraction outside of London to make the top five.
St Edmundsbury Cathedral also made the list, while Ickworth House was 5th in the regional top paid attractions.
The Abbey Gardens are home to the remains of the Abbey of St Edmund, which will be celebrating its 1000th anniversary throughout 2022.
Bury St Edmunds is located just off the A14 trunk road and on train routes from London and Cambridge.