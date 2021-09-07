Suffolk Gardens ranks in top five free attractions in country

Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds has been named as one of the top free attractions in the country.

It was named as the fifth most visited site in a survey by Visit England and is the only attraction outside of London to make the top five.

1 million Visitors were welcomed at the 14-acre town centre attraction last year.

The Abbey Gardens team, Abbey Gardens Friends, Bury in Bloom, and West Suffolk Council should be congratulated on their fantastic work not only in a very challenging year but over the years in keeping the Abbey Gardens looking at its 'jewel in the crown' best for visitors and residents alike. Sue Warren, Brand and Marketing Manager of Bury St Edmunds and Beyond

St Edmundsbury Cathedral also made the list, while Ickworth House was 5th in the regional top paid attractions.

The Abbey Gardens are home to the remains of the Abbey of St Edmund, which will be celebrating its 1000th anniversary throughout 2022.

The gardens in their historic setting are very popular and in the past year or so we have opened new tennis courts to encourage sport and activity, as well as a wildflower labyrinth which attracts bees and butterflies and adds to the beauty and enjoyment of these wonderful surroundings. My congratulations to our team of rangers and volunteers. Cllr Jo Rayner, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture

Bury St Edmunds is located just off the A14 trunk road and on train routes from London and Cambridge.