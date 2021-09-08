Acres of crops destroyed in Northamptonshire fire
Up to 30,000 square metres of crop was destroyed by a fire in Northamptonshire yesterday.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to an out of control bonfire on fields behind Teviot Close in Kingsthorpe.
Six crews from The Mounts, Mereway, Moulton, Brixworth, Wellingborough and Rushden all attended the scene.
Shortly after they arrived a gas cylinder exploded, causing the flames to spread further.
Firefighters used two high pressure lances, four hoses and a main jet to help them bring the fire under control.