Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost from the British Science Festival

The British Science Festival, the longest standing event of its kind in the UK, has arrived in Chelmsford.

It has been a long wait for the 'celebration of science' to arrive in Essex after it was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

It is also the first time the festival has been held in the county for about 200 years.

Watch an interview with Katherine Mathieson, Chief Exec British Science Association

For five days, free events will take place throughout the city and the Anglia Ruskin University campus in celebration of science and culture.

Astronomers, birds of prey, athletes, chefs, artists, comedians, and musicians from all over the world will descend on the streets of Chelmsford this week.

There are more than 100 free events featuring everything from local wildlife to space, and robotics to food.

More than 100 activities are taking place during the festival. Credit: ITV Anglia

It is being held in partnership with Anglia Ruskin University (ARU).

One of the features was the 'Listening Bench' in Bell Meadow Park. It's a place where people can sit and hear a collection of recordings made by women in Essex during the pandemic.

Preen Chakadonha and Maxine Jones sitting on the listening bench Credit: ITV Anglia

Maxine Jones and Preen Chakadonha were two of the women who took part in the Listening project. They found the recording process a very rewarding experience.

'I think I finish my piece with you need to live your life every single day…. even more so now,' said Maxine.

For Preen, her pandemic was shaped by the Black Lives Matter movement that swept the globe and she wanted to reflect that in her recording.

'The idea people could sit here and listen to what I wrote...be part of history….black woman in Essex, express my experiences, it's really cool," said Preen Chakadonha.

Preen Chakadonha, Listening Project participant Credit: ITV Anglia

Other events including a Q&A session with Sir Patrick Vallance, the Chief Scientific Advisor and Dr Jenny Harries OBE, Chief Executive, UK Health Security Agency and the The Civic Theatre as well as a workshop hosted by ARU and the Eden Project to create a mini meadow.