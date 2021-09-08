Noirwich - the annual crime writing festival returns from today.

Run in partnership between the Norwich-based National Centre for Writing and the city's University of East Anglia.

Among those appearing at the festival are David Peace, the award-winning author of the Red Riding Quartet, GB84 and The Damned Utd, US writer Megan Abbott who recentlky had her novel Dare Me adapted by Netflix.

The Noirwich Crime Writing Festival is an annual event bringing together crime authors along with new talent and fans of all things crime fiction.

More details are available on the festival website.