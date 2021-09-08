Essex cancer patient ‘felt totally abandoned’ by doctors

Shirley Cochrane from Colchester told MPs yesterday she ‘felt totally abandoned’ by doctors during the pandemic.

Shirley was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. She had treatment for a year after her diagnosis.

After this she was told she would have six-monthly check-ups with a breast surgeon or an oncologist for five years, a yearly mammogram and be prescribed a drug to take for five years.

However, when the pandemic struck she received a letter telling her to ‘self-manage’.

Speaking to MP’s on the Health and Social Care Committee Shirley said “There was no guidance on what exactly self-management meant. So at that point I was just left on my own to get on with it.”

I felt totally abandoned by the NHS, and you know it was like somebody had pulled the security blanket away from me. I’ve had one letter. I’ve had nothing else since then. Shirley Cochrane

Shirley said that at the start of the pandemic she had concerns about having a lump and could not access help through “any of the generic numbers” and only managed to get an appointment after contacting her MP – Home Secretary Priti Patel, who helped secure her a telephone appointment.

Just this week Macmillan warned nursing shortages in the UK have left more than 500,000 people with cancer either unsupported or not supported enough.