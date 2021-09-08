Essex cancer patient ‘felt totally abandoned’ by doctors

Shirley Cochrane says she felt 'abdandoned' Credit: ITV Anglia

Shirley Cochrane from Colchester told MPs yesterday she ‘felt totally abandoned’ by doctors during the pandemic.

Shirley was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. She had treatment for a year after her diagnosis.

After this she was told she would have six-monthly check-ups with a breast surgeon or an oncologist for five years, a yearly mammogram and be prescribed a drug to take for five years.

However, when the pandemic struck she received a letter telling her to ‘self-manage’. 

Speaking to MP’s on the Health and Social Care Committee Shirley said “There was no guidance on what exactly self-management meant. So at that point I was just left on my own to get on with it.”

Shirley said that at the start of the pandemic she had concerns about having a lump and could not access help through “any of the generic numbers” and only managed to get an appointment after contacting her MP – Home Secretary Priti Patel, who helped secure her a telephone appointment.

Just this week Macmillan warned nursing shortages in the UK have left more than 500,000 people with cancer either unsupported or not supported enough.