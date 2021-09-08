Two men, one from Luton and the other from Northampton have been jailed for their role in a nationwide drug dealing network which distributed huge amounts of cocaine across the country.

The men, Ali Zarei, 27, from Northmapton and Sarfraz Asif, 40, from Luton along with a third man from Nottingham, acted as cash and drugs couriers. They were the most recent members of a group led by two brothers from Hertfordshire, who travelled the length and breadth of the country to sell the class A drug.

Using specialist surveillance over six months in 2019, officers from the Special Operations Unit found to group sold multiple kilograms of cocaine at a time to other gangs around the country.

These men played significant roles in distributing cash and cocaine across the country. Put simply, the criminal enterprise wouldn’t have worked without them. Detective Inspector Ian Mawdesley, from the Eastern Regional Organised Crime Unit

Ali Zarei was jailed for five years and four months while Sarfraz Asif was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

They were the latest members of a gang to be sentenced after brothers Ansar and Ajmal Akram, from Hemel Hempstead were jailed for 15 years and 14 years respectively. Another man, Ryan Brockley, from Leicester, was jailed for five years last month.

Zarei was a customer of the gang and a regional wholesaler around Northamptonshire, while Asif also acted as a courier.

“Between them they have moved multiple kilogrammes of drugs and hundreds of thousands of pounds in cash, and in doing so spread misery far and wide. They were key cogs in the OCG and their sentences reflect this," said DI Ian Mawdesley.