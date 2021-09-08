Play video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Donovan Blake

Record breaking paralympian Jody Cundy has made a joyful, albeit brief return to his family home in Long Sutton near Wisbech.

Cundy has now won a medal at seven different Games after taking a silver in Tokyo last month.

The 42-year-old previously competed as a swimmer in Atlanta, Sydney and Athens, before successfully moving to the bike for Beijing, London and Rio.

He was the first British male competitor in paralympics history to achieve it and his medal haul now stands at 12. His first win was as a swimmer in Atlanta in 1996.

Cundy was welcomed home by his mum and dad, Ann and Alan, who this year had to settle for watching their son win his medal on TV.

Jody's parents, Ann and Alan Cundy Credit: ITV Anglia

Being so far away this year hasn't stopped Ann completing more entries in her special diary.

She has been charting all of Jody's career racing times in the velodrome in her book, so he knows he's getting faster which gives him motivation for future competitions.

The whole Cundy family are now setting their sights on the next Paralympic games in 3 years' time. As Ann says, "I quite fancy Paris!"