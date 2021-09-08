The family of an Essex man killed in the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks have sent love and resilience to all the victims as the trial of 20 men accused in connection with the tragedy gets underway in France.

Nick Alexander, who was 35 and from Weeley, was shot at the rock concert at the Bataclan theatre, where he'd been selling merchandise for the band Eagles of Death Metal.

His family created a grant-giving trust to fund music equipment for communities across the UK, in his memory.

In a social media post ahead of the trial starting, the Trust said, "On the eve of the opening of the Paris attack trial we send love and resilience to all for the oncoming 9 months. We walk on together."

They also retweeted a message from the French Embassy in the UK, which called for unity against all forms of terrorism.

Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at France’s national football stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and Paris restaurants and cafes on November 13, 2015.

Survivors of the attacks as well as those who mourn their dead are expected to pack the rooms in a secure complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse.