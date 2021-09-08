A disupte over shift pay at Weetabix factories in Kettering and Corby has been settled after workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Weetabix Food Company's revised offer.

Members of the union, Usdaw had been due to take industrial action action in two weeks' time

But on Wednesday, Usdaw said 82% of its members at the plants voted to accept a new offer from the company.

Usdaw Area Organiser Ed Leach said it was a good result for the workers but disappointing that the threat of industrial action had had to be used to reach an agreement.

"We are pleased to have come to a resolution, after the company finally moved on the issue and reinstated the 27.5% shift pay premium."

"It is disappointing that we had to resort to a 24-hour stoppage and I thank our members for standing strong against a significant threat to their pay,” he said.