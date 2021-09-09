Cygnet Hospital in Colchester to exit special measures

A private hospital for people with severe learning difficulties and mental health problems is to exit special measures and has been rated as good following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Cygnet Hospital in Colchester which provides care and treatment to men aged 18 years and over, was rated as inadequate and placed into special measures in May 2019 following significant concerns about the safety and leadership of the service.

Following a recent inspection by the CQC, it found that there has been a 'sustained improvement to the safety of service'.

When inspectors returned in June 2021, they found that significant improvements had been made and the service can now exit special measures.

The service is now rated as good overall and good for being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

We are delighted with the improved rating, and the very positive feedback we have received from the regulator. To have turned around the service to a point where it is rated as Good in all domains is a fantastic achievement by our managers and staff and reflects our strong commitment towards those in our care, and the positive culture we have developed. Spokesperson for Cygnet Hospital Colchester

The hospital has three core services; acute wards for adults of working age, long stay rehabilitation mental health wards for working age adults and wards for people with a learning disability or autism.

Our work has ensured the service is recognised by the CQC as well-led, with good leadership and governance processes that helped the service to keep people safe, protect their human rights and provide good care, support and treatment. Spokesperson for Cygnet Hospital Colchester

Stuart Dunn, CQC head of inspection for mental health and community services, said:

"When inspectors re-visited Cygnet Hospital Colchester, it was clear that service leaders had made significant progress to improve the care for the vulnerable men who use this service."

Since the previous inspection, the provider has made a lot of important changes for the men using this service. This included undertaking a ligature risk assessment of the whole hospital to ensure people are at less risk of harming themselves. Staff now use a 'ligature heat map' to identify any new potential risk points. Stuart Dunn, CQC head of inspection for mental health and community services

"Improvements had also been made to the monitoring and learning from restraint incidents with regular audits carried out and any good practice shared with staff. Levels of restrictive interventions were now low across the hospital.

"Managers at all levels had the right skills and abilities to run a service providing high-quality, sustainable care. Staff said the leadership and management changes were positive and had improved their experience of working at the service. They were enthusiastic and passionate about the improvements they had made.

"We are pleased that the hard work and strong commitment from all staff to deliver improved services has resulted in higher standards of care for people. The provider must now ensure these positive changes are sustained."

The areas of improvement found on inspection include:

The service had a staffing co-ordinator who liaised with bank staff and local agencies to ensure the hospital had safe staffing levels.

Staff minimised the use of restrictive practices, managed medicines safely, and followed good practice with respect to safeguarding.

Patients were treated with kindness and respect and staff supported them to achieve their goals.

Improvements had been made to ligature risk assessments which were comprehensive and had timeframes for actions to be completed.

Staff ensured patient alarms were regularly checked and were repaired if necessary

The hospital had a safeguarding lead who monitored safeguarding investigations and supported staff when reporting potential abuse.

Improvements had been made by the human resources and training co-ordinator who now completed disclosure barring service checks for all staff, including agency staff.

Inspectors said they also found examples of outstanding care at the hospital: