Essex pub walks away with top award as it's named best in UK

A riverside pub in Essex has taken the top title at this year's National Pub & Bar Awards.
Set in 1.5 acres of meadow in the Essex countryside, there has been a Green Man pub on the River Chelmer since 1341 and is said to be one of the oldest pubs in Essex.
In 2016 the Galvin Green Man was taken over by Michelin-starred, Essex-born brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin.
Galvin Green Man was also one of 15 pubs to be named as the best in its Region.
The team are also proud of the hard work that got them through the pandemic.