Essex pub walks away with top award as it's named best in UK

Watch our interview with the Galvin Green Man pub by our reporter Charlie Frost

A riverside pub in Essex has taken the top title at this year's National Pub & Bar Awards.

Set in 1.5 acres of meadow in the Essex countryside, there has been a Green Man pub on the River Chelmer since 1341 and is said to be one of the oldest pubs in Essex.

In 2016 the Galvin Green Man was taken over by Michelin-starred, Essex-born brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin.

We were all speechless, we went there for one award and we walked away with 3 and we couldn't be more proud of everyone involved to help us get there. Katie MacKay, General Manager

Galvin Green Man was also one of 15 pubs to be named as the best in its Region.

We went knowing we'd got the County winner for Essex which was already amazing. Then we went and got the East of England. Then finally we got the last award of everything together so the Best Bar and Pub in the UK! Katie MacKay, General Manager

The team are also proud of the hard work that got them through the pandemic.