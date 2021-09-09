Footballer turned scientist hopes to improve child cancer treatment

  • Watch this video report by Elodie Harper

Dr Ash Nicholls used to be a professional footballer for Ipswich and Cambridge. At the height of his career even played for England at Wembley. 

Now he works as a molecular biologist at Cancer Research UK in Cambridge, trying to improve treatment for childhood cancer.

He is currently involved in developing drugs to treat childhood Leukemia.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Thanks to teachers who convinced him to take A levels while playing as a teenager, he was able to qualify for a PHD after his retirement.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

During lockdown Cancer Research UK's work was suspended and Ash teamed up with other Cambridge scientists to work on Covid testing.

Leaving professional football can be a tough journey, but Ash says he doesn't look back with regret.

Instead, he dreams of one day being part of the team which might give hope to thousands of children.