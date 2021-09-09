Footballer turned scientist hopes to improve child cancer treatment

Play video

Watch this video report by Elodie Harper

Dr Ash Nicholls used to be a professional footballer for Ipswich and Cambridge. At the height of his career even played for England at Wembley.

Now he works as a molecular biologist at Cancer Research UK in Cambridge, trying to improve treatment for childhood cancer.

He is currently involved in developing drugs to treat childhood Leukemia.

The problem is that when you've got young people suffering from cancer you do see long term effects from the treatment. Now what we're really focusing on here is trying to find better treatments so that these children can grow up and are able to live their lives pretty much unaffected. Dr Ashley Nicholls, Cancer Research UK

Thanks to teachers who convinced him to take A levels while playing as a teenager, he was able to qualify for a PHD after his retirement.

I guess a lot of people do get to stage in their lives where they'll maybe go and run a marathon or they'll do some voluntary work. This is just a way that I thought that I could help people and contribute to society. Dr Ashley Nicholls, Cancer Research UK

During lockdown Cancer Research UK's work was suspended and Ash teamed up with other Cambridge scientists to work on Covid testing.

At the time we were probably only doing around 3 or 4 samples in a shift. There was 2 shifts a day, a night shift and a morning shift and altogether we really needed to get up to around 20-30,000 a day. So that was the goal to get to 30,000 a day just at our testing centre. Dr Ashley Nicholls, Cancer Research UK

Leaving professional football can be a tough journey, but Ash says he doesn't look back with regret.

Instead, he dreams of one day being part of the team which might give hope to thousands of children.