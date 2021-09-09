Footballer turned scientist hopes to improve child cancer treatment
Watch this video report by Elodie Harper
Dr Ash Nicholls used to be a professional footballer for Ipswich and Cambridge. At the height of his career even played for England at Wembley.
Now he works as a molecular biologist at Cancer Research UK in Cambridge, trying to improve treatment for childhood cancer.
He is currently involved in developing drugs to treat childhood Leukemia.
Thanks to teachers who convinced him to take A levels while playing as a teenager, he was able to qualify for a PHD after his retirement.
During lockdown Cancer Research UK's work was suspended and Ash teamed up with other Cambridge scientists to work on Covid testing.
Leaving professional football can be a tough journey, but Ash says he doesn't look back with regret.
Instead, he dreams of one day being part of the team which might give hope to thousands of children.