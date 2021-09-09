Head teacher's skydive to raise funds for Cambridgeshire primary school

Children at a Primary School near Ely are getting behind their head teacher who will jump 15,000 feet from a plane on the 11th September to raise funds for their school.

Bridget Harrison from The Rackham Primary School in Witchford says she's doing the skydive because there isn't enough government funding for the improvements the school needs to its buildings and grounds.

We love and look after our school as best we can but over the years the building has suffered a lot of wear and tear and we simply cannot afford the TLC it deserves. Bridget Harrison, Head teacher of The Rackham Primary Church of England Primary School

Mrs Harrison will fall through the air at 125mph from 15,000 ft, the highest skydive available in the UK.

Children have been colouring in pictures to support their Head teacher Bridget Harrison. Credit: The Rackham Primary School.

The funds raised from her skydive will pay for improvements, including:

Classroom decoration

New carpets

Replacing outdated and unreliable screens

Enhancing the playground and field.

The school already has 'The Friends of Witchford Rackham', made up of parents who fundraise for the school and now Bridget Harrison is doing her bit.

Mrs Harrison says she is "incredibly nervous", but the skydive is "for the children's benefit and will promote to them our school values of risk taking and determination."

Our fabulous, if slightly crazy Headteacher is never one to take the easy option and has lovely reasons for wanting to raise this money for our primary school. We are urging parents as well as people in the local area and beyond to get behind her and donate because the money raised will benefit Rackham Primary School pupils for many years to come. Vicki Speed, Committee member of the Friends of Witchford Rackham fundraising group

Among the other school improvements on the wish list from staff and pupils is the repair of the children’s trim trail which has been unsafe to use for several years, repairing the outdoor swimming pool, an extension of the Forest School area and replacing the main window in the school hall, which is damaged.

The fundraising has so far reached just over £1,700