The Spalding farm using sunflowers to support wildlife conservation

Play video

Watch this video report by Phil Brewster

Vine House Farm in Spalding are home to a 100-acre field full of sunflowers.

They grow them for the seeds to use in bird food but also 4% of the sales also go towards supporting wildlife conservation projects across the UK.

5 million Sunflowers are grown at the farm

This year 3000 tonnes of seeds produced by the golden blooms will be used for wild bird food mixes, before being sold on to mail-order customers.

Although it seems some of the local feathered friends are keen to cut out the middle man.

When they're just emerging through the ground in May they are very prone to pigeons. And if a pigeon should at that emerging shoot, that's the end of that plant. And so we have to make sure that we keep the pigeons off the fields just as they are emerging through the ground. Nicholas Watts, Farmer

So far, they have raised £2 million pounds for conservation projects locally & around the UK.

We never imagined that would happen but every year goes by and we sell more seeds and it's very pleasing to think that there are so many people who are trying to do their bit for the environment. Nicholas Watts, Farmer

As well as a business, the farm is something of a wildlife haven itself - with hedges, ponds, and wildflower margins surrounding the sunflowers. They believe everyone can play their part.

If they want a more wildlife-friendly garden they should have more flowers in it because flowers bring insects, and insects bring the birds. Nicholas Watts, Farmer

Summer may be coming to a close, but these sunflowers will soon play their part in feeding our birds through the dark winter months ahead.