Bernadette Walker murder trial: 'There are still unanswered questions'

Report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

It's just a tragic case really, we still don't know what happened to Bernadette. Justine Jenkins, Senior Investigating Office in the Case, Cambridgeshire Police

Despite extensive searches by police, the body of 17-year-old Bernadette Walker from Peterborough has never been found.

She was last seen alive on July 18th 2020 when her step-father, 51-year-old Scott Walker, collected her from his parents's house in Peterborough.

In July 2021, Mr Walker was convicted of her murder. On September 10th, he was sentenced to life in jail, with a minimum of 32 years.

Bernadette's mum, 38-year-old Sarah, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice for trying to help him cover it up.

She was sentenced to six years in jail on 10th September 2021.

Yes I'm pleased we've got convictions for her stepdad and mum but there are still unanswered questions. DI Justine Jenkins, Senior Investigating Office in the Case, Cambridgeshire Police

Despite extensive searches, Bernadette's body hasn't been found. Credit: ITV News Anglia

On July 16th 2020, two days before Bernadette was last seen alive, the teenager told her mother that Scott Walker had sexually abused her "over a number of years."

Scott Walker denied the allegations in court.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse - but the following day it became a murder inquiry.

Scott and Sarah Walker Credit: ITV News Anglia

Bernadette went to stay with Scott Walker's parents overnight on July 17th "while things calmed down a little".

Scott Walker collected her on July 18th and Sarah Walker reporter Bernadette as missing to the police in the early hours of July 21st.

The prosecution said Scott Walker had killed Bernadette while giving her that lift home on the 18th of July last year.

His mobile phone was disconnected for 90 minutes during that time.

Scott and Sarah Walker claimed Bernadette had jumped out of Scott's van after he'd confronted her about the allegations of sexual abuse. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Lisa Wilding QC, prosecuting, said that Scott Walker formed an "unholy alliance" with Bernadette's mother, his ex-partner Sarah Walker, to cover up the girl's death.

Ms Wilding said that Scott Walker's phone, "which was usually in regular use", was off between 11.23am and 12.54pm on July 18th.

His phone reconnected to the network at 12.54pm and the first call he made was to Sarah Walker, which lasted for more than nine minutes.

"The only sensible conclusion that can be drawn from that telephone call is that Scott Walker told his wife that he had killed Bernadette and needed her help, immediately, to cover up Bea's disappearance and death, and to buy them both time to work out what should happen next," said Ms Wilding.

Police discovered that instead of going straight to collect Bernadette, Scott had gone to a lock-up garage in Walton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The couple originally claimed that she'd jumped out of Scott Walker's van and run away after he'd confronted her about the allegation, leaving her rucksack behind.

Scott said he had tried and failed to run after her and so returned home without her.

She wasn't in contact with any friends, she was a big social media user, and for her to just stop that, you know, absolutely stop it, no posts, no tweets, no contact with family or friends at all was just so strange that it just raised a suspicion straight away. DI Justine Jenkins, Senior Investigating Office in the Case, Cambridgeshire Police

Police discovered that instead of going straight to collect her that morning, Scott had gone to a lock-up garage owned by his parents in Walton.

In the following 48 hours, both Scott Walker and Sarah Walker made multiple trips to the lock-up as well as to a rural area of Lincolnshire in the dead of night.

In a police interview Sarah Walker claimed that Bernadette had continued to message her after she'd gone missing. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The prosecution case was that Scott Walker had confessed to Sarah that he'd murdered Bernadette - and together they'd concocted an alibi.

In a police interview Sarah Walker claimed that Bernadette had continued to message her after she'd gone missing.

In reality they'd gained control of her phone to send fake messages to support their story.

The fact that she was 17, you know 17 year olds these days are never without their phones or social media, and like I say for that to just stop all of a sudden from the time her step father picks her up and for her never to be seen again, I think that's what swayed it DI Justine Jenkins, Senior Investigating Office in the Case, Cambridgeshire Police

Bernadette's diary. Credit: ITV News Anglia

When police looked in the lock-up garage they found the teenager's rucksack and her diary.

In it she had written:

"Told my mum about my dad and the abuse. She called me a liar and threatened to kill me if I told the police."

"What kind of parent wouldn't believe their daughter?"

The search for Bernadette continued for weeks involving dogs, teams of divers and flying drones - but they have never located her.

The search for Bernadette's body continues. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Scott Walker was not Bernadette's biological father. He and Sarah Walker had never officially married but the family had taken his surname.

They lived on Century Square in Peterborough. Neighbours there are still shocked about what happened.

I knew them really well and I can't believe that they've done it, they seemed like such a pleasant family, you know they kind of kept themselves to themselves but they were decent, they were nice people. Neighbours of Scott and Sarah Walker

At the time, Scott and Sarah Walker were living at the same address but Sarah was in a relationship with another man. Credit: ITV News Anglia

At the time when Bernadette went missing she'd been studying photography at Peterborough College, where they say they're trying to process what has happened.

She was a very talented photographer, she was really well respected by all of the staff and students at the college, we're trying to process Bernadette's disappearance as best we can. Gary Rake, Peterborough College Tutor

Detectives believe the most likely scenario is that Scott Walker strangled Bernadette.

However, when they've visited him in prison he's refused to speak to them.

Judge Mrs Justice McGowan, sentencing at Cambridge Crown Court on 10th September 2021, said Scott Walker's refusal to tell police where Bernadette's body is "means she can't be shown the respect she deserves".

"Cruelest of all it's likely to mean some members of her family and friends will go on hoping she might be alive and might someday come back into their lives," she said.

At the moment, there's no sign that he intends to reveal any details which could lead detectives to the discovery of her body, something that police say could not only provide closure for Bernadette's family and friends, but for the whole investigation team.

As a mum myself, I know how I would feel if one of my daughters went missing, you know and was murdered, so it's a tragic case, it's a sad case, and I think finding Bernadette would not only give members of her family a bit of closure, but also the whole investigation team as well." DI Justine Jenkins, Senior Investigating Office in the Case, Cambridgeshire Police

A timeline of events in the disappearance and murder of Bernadette Walker: