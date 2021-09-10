Play video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma HutchinsonThis programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 9 September 2021

Anglia Late Edition debated the government's strategy of breaking an election pledge and raising taxes to fund health and social care.

A new levy of 1.25% on the wages of all workers will be introduced to raise more than £30 billions over three years initally to help the NHS recover from the pandemic and then go towards the reform of social care funding.

The programme also discussed how the coronavirus pandemic will be handled over the coming months as cases continue to rise.

There are questions over the introduction of so-called Covid passports to allow entry to certain events and whether teenagers should be offered the coronavirus vaccine.

ITV News Anglia Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson was joined on the programme by two of the region's politicians:

Anthony Browne was elected the Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire in December 2019

Clive Lewis was elected the Labour MP for Norwich South in 2015. He has served on the opposition frontbench and was a leadership contender in 2020.

This week saw the second reading of the Elections Bill voted through the House of Commons by a majority of 99.

Among the measures being proposed is a requirement for photographic ID to be presented to cast a vote a elections.

Although voters would be able to apply for an ID card for elections if they don't have a passport or driving licence, many fear any new law may excluded some people from taking part in the democratic process.