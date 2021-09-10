Five buildings across our region have received a major prize for architecture - including the Cambridge Central Mosque.

The building - the first eco-friendly mosque in Europe - is one of 54 winners of the 2021 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) National Awards.

The awards, which have been presented since 1966, recognise the UK's best new buildings and provide an insight into design and economic trends, according to RIBA.

Judges praised Cambridge Central Mosque project saying, it was "a demonstration of how architecture can embody religious and cultural philosophy and traditions while utilising sustainable and contemporary materials."

Inside Europe's first eco-friendly mosque. Credit: Shaz Begg, Cambridge Muslim Hub

They added:

"It has created a new, 21st century, non-denominational British mosque that is both specific to its place and time and which resonates with wider Islamic and religious buildings. To have achieved this in Cambridge, with its world famous tradition of structural expression in religious architecture, yet without contrivance is a remarkable achievement."

The Tower House is an example of how an unloved redundant structure can be given a new sustainable life Credit: RIBA/Dennis Pedersen

In Norfolk a house perched on a steel water tower in Norfolk was described as "extraordinary" after a derelict structure was brought back into use.

Judges said: "The Water Tower is an example of how an unloved redundant structure can be given a new sustainable life through intelligent design, carefully and diligently applied by a committed and driven client.

"The effort to preserve and retain as much of the original structure as possible and the rigour of the execution is exemplary. It shows how good retrofitting design can combine low embodied energy and architectural delight."

MK Gallery - a building for now and the future Credit: RIBA/6a Architects

MK Gallery - described as an archictecural gem - was also praised by the judges. They were impressed by the "high level of research, interrogation, collaboration and consultation" that went into it.

They said: "It’s another level of project team commitment to designing a building for now and the future, using originality and maintaining the MK New Town way, albeit more than 50 years on from the early concept."RIBA said key trends from this year's winners included the "sensitive restoration and adaptation of existing buildings."

Eddington is emerging as a fascinating example of place creation and urban planning Credit: RIBA/David Valinsky

The University of Cambridge's Eddington housing development for key workers also received an award.

Judges were impressed at how the scheme "manages to feel as though it is part Cambridge college and part new piece of city."

They said: "Eddington is emerging as a fascinating example of place creation and urban planning and this Key Worker Housing scheme has helped to establish a high benchmark for forthcoming phases."

The cladding panels represent each year since 1914 and are punched to represent the volume of storage within a particular year Credit: RIBA/Richard Ash

And down the road at the Imperial War Museum at Duxford, the archive's paper store was also awarded.

The new archive building was lauded for allowing for future expansion without compromising on the layout of the existing building.

Judges loved the design features, saying: "Its minimal form, which creates a sculptural object in itself... the cladding panels represent each year since 1914 and are punched to represent the volume of storage within a particular year, with those of high conflict heavily perforated."

RIBA president Simon Allford said: "Ranging from radical, cutting-edge new designs to clever, creative restorations that breathe new life into historic buildings, these projects illustrate the enduring importance and impact of British architecture."