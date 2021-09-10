Luton to showcase local diversity as part of heritage strategy

A series of 'heritage days' are being organised across Luton this month to showcase the town's history as part of a new Heritage Strategy.

The aim is to preserve and protect the town's most valued heritage and reflect the diversity there.

This new Heritage Strategy will also provide opportunities for young people to develop their skills and improve their prospects by giving them a voice.

It's an ambition to transform lives through arts, culture and heritage as part of our town-wide vision for Luton 2040 and putting heritage at the heart of our recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. I also want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to my predecessor, Cllr Paul Castleman, who we sadly lost shortly before the launch of this strategy. Cllr Rob Roche, portfolio holder responsible for heritage and conservation

The events include guided walking tours, podcasts and blue plaque unveilings.

The strategy was put together after a public consultation with businesses and various community groups involved in the arts.

This was done to enable an understanding of the town's natural, built, industrial, cultural, and community heritage.

Also recognised in the strategy is Luton’s working-class background through generations of economic migrants which has resulted in the diverse communities there today.

Part of the focus is to grow the local economy through tourism and inward investment.