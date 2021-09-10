A man who stabbed his uncle to death then stole his bank card to go out drinking has been found guilty of murder.

Steven Arnold, 51, plunged a kitchen knife repeatedly into Michael Fletcher, 66, at the victim's home in Luton, Bedfordshire, on September 30 last year.

Afterwards he disposed of the knife in a wheelie bin then met up with his flatmate Barry Gavin, also aged 51. Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Arnold was found guilty of murder and Gavin was convicted of an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Police at the scene of the murder back in September last year

The court had heard how the pair used the victim's bank card to withdraw £240 in cash and spent the day drinking together after the killing.

While at a pub, the defendants were seen "raising their glasses to what was asuccessful plan", prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said.

The defendants were seen "raising their glasses to what was a successful plan"

A barman also recalled them donating a total of £60 to a charity collection andbuying drinks. Asked how he could afford it, Gavin told the barman he was "a bit flush", thecourt heard.

Shortly before 7pm that day, Gavin called police and reported that Arnold had stabbed Mr Fletcher. However, the prosecution said Arnold had gone to the victim's home that daywith a settled plan to "do over" his uncle and rob him of money.

After he was given up by his co-defendant, Gavin continued using the stolen bank card, jurors were told. Following his arrest, Arnold admitted being responsible for the killing.

He told police he had visited the victim to apologise for a disagreement whenMr Fletcher charged at him with a knife.

As they wrestled with each other, Arnold claimed a "red mist" descended and he lost his temper. The defendants, of Butterworth Path, Luton, both denied murder and analternative charge of manslaughter.

A jury deliberated over two days to reach unanimous verdicts.

Gavin, who was acquitted of murder, had previously pleaded guilty to the fraudulent misuse of Mr Fletcher's bank card.

Judge Anne Molyneux remanded the defendants into custody until sentencing onOctober 29.