Play video

Watch Natalie Gray's report here

Find someone to talk to. Steven Foyster

"Find someone to talk to"- that's the message on World Suicide Prevention day from Steven Foyster from Norwich.

On May 16th 1986, Steven decided to end his life. He was just 29-years-old.

Miraculously, he survived.

There wasn't a traumatic event that had happened but I just felt as though I couldn't love anybody. I said that to my first wife at the time and I couldn't love myself and there was just this engulfing blackness. You didn't want to exist for another minute. It was awful really. Steven Foyster

Steven has written a book about his journey with his own mental and physical health. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Steven sustained multiple injuries and spent eight months recovering in the former Mundsley Hospital.

Thirty five years on and Steven hopes his book about his mental and physical recovery will give hope to others.

It tries to assure people you know that they are not weak if they feel as they do. I think you need to find someone to talk to. Ultimately I think it is a professional that you need to talk to. If you can talk to your GP thats good. If you don't think your GP is very good can you find someone else to go along with you and ask to see another GP. Talk to someone you trust. Steven Foyster

Steven works for a mental health charity these days convinced that he survived so he could help others in their darkest days.

Steven hopes his book will encourage others to find someone to talk to if they're struggling with their mental health. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Earlier today, ITV News Anglia's David Whiteley spoke to the former MP for North Norfolk and founder of the Sir Norman Lamb Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

You can watch the interview here:

Play video

If you need support with your mental health, please reach out to the charities/helplines below:

Read more: