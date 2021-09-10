World Suicide Prevention Day: Norwich man urges people to 'find someone to talk to'
"Find someone to talk to"- that's the message on World Suicide Prevention day from Steven Foyster from Norwich.
On May 16th 1986, Steven decided to end his life. He was just 29-years-old.
Miraculously, he survived.
Steven sustained multiple injuries and spent eight months recovering in the former Mundsley Hospital.
Thirty five years on and Steven hopes his book about his mental and physical recovery will give hope to others.
Steven works for a mental health charity these days convinced that he survived so he could help others in their darkest days.
Earlier today, ITV News Anglia's David Whiteley spoke to the former MP for North Norfolk and founder of the Sir Norman Lamb Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.
If you need support with your mental health, please reach out to the charities/helplines below:
