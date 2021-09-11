Drugs, weapons and cash seized during two police raids in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire Community police officers have seized more than £20,000 in cash, Class A drugs and weapons.

On Wednesday the Central Bedfordshire community policing team carried out a warrant in Leighton Road, Leighton Buzzard following reports of anti-social behaviour.

They found a significant amount of what is believed to be Class A drugs and cash. The property was also issued with a three month closure order following a hearing at Luton Crown Court yesterday.

A police community officer issues the closure notice Credit: Bedfordshire Police

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in drugs supply and has since been released under investigation.

A second warrant was also carried out in Victoria Street, Dunstable , over reports it was being used for illicit purposes.

The warrant resulted in the seizure of a large amount of what is believed to be Class A drugs, a machete and approximately £20,000 in cash.

Officers found what are believed to be £20,000 worth of class A drugs Credit: Bedfordshire Police

A man in his 20s from Dunstable man was arrested on suspicion of drug supply, and has since been released on bail.

Inspector Craig Gurr, from the Central Bedfordshire Community team, said: “These type of operations are a direct result of our residents coming forward and reporting their concerns to us.