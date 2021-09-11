Firefighters in Milton Keynes mark 9/11 anniversary with charity challenge
Firefighters in Milton Keynes have marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a gruelling charity challenge.
After a minutes silence, they ran from West Ashland Fire Station to Xscape shopping centre, before climbing to the top - all with 35kg of gear.
That is six kilometres and 11 storeys, burdened with a fire hose, breathing apparatus, and full firefighter uniform.
Today marks 20 years since the September 11th attacks, two decades since terrorists flew planes into the twin towers in New York.
Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives, including 343 firefighters. 200 have died since from illnesses related to the event.
At the end of the immense challenge were hordes of people cheering them on.
The money raised is going to The Firefighters Charity and The Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, based in New York City.
More pictures from the day can be seen below:
Read more: