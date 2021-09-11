Firefighters in Milton Keynes mark 9/11 anniversary with charity challenge

Firefighters in Milton Keynes have marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a gruelling charity challenge.

After a minutes silence, they ran from West Ashland Fire Station to Xscape shopping centre, before climbing to the top - all with 35kg of gear.

They set off from West Ashland Fire Station Credit: ITV Anglia

That is six kilometres and 11 storeys, burdened with a fire hose, breathing apparatus, and full firefighter uniform.

I was 11 years old when September 11th happened, and it sticks in my memory as much as the rest of the world. It was a very tragic event that happened on that day. So today we are here to honor and remember the people that lost their lives. Matthew Nellist, Firefighter, Bucks Fire and Rescue.

Today marks 20 years since the September 11th attacks, two decades since terrorists flew planes into the twin towers in New York.

Both towers collapsed after planes were flown into them.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives, including 343 firefighters. 200 have died since from illnesses related to the event.

At the end of the immense challenge were hordes of people cheering them on.

Crowds gathered to cheer them on. Credit: ITV Anglia.

The money raised is going to The Firefighters Charity and The Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, based in New York City.

Around 400 firefighters and other emergency responders died at the Twin Towers 20 years ago today. And we wanted to try to mark this as a really significant event in our profession. Chris Montague, Watch Commander, Bucks Fire & Rescue

18 firefighters ran through MK in full kit. Credit: ITV Anglia.

Other emergency service personnel took part, some in PPE. Credit: ITV Anglia

They ran 6km and climbed 198 stairs. Credit: ITV Anglia

Two firefighters ascending the Xscape MK stairwell.

Supporters and families gathered at the finish. Credit: ITV Anglia.

